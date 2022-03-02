Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Aston Villa

Quiz: Can you name which club Aston Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

Published

19 mins ago

on

Aston Villa completed some interesting recruitment in their most recent time in the Championship, with certain deals proving more successful than others.

There are a handful of survivors in the current Villa side under Steven Gerrard who will be hoping to kick on to a top half finish in the Premier League this season.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you remember where Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Aston Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20

Lovre Kalinic


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Aston Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: