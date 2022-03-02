Aston Villa
Quiz: Can you name which club Aston Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?
Aston Villa completed some interesting recruitment in their most recent time in the Championship, with certain deals proving more successful than others.
There are a handful of survivors in the current Villa side under Steven Gerrard who will be hoping to kick on to a top half finish in the Premier League this season.
Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to see if you remember where Villa signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?