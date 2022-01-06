AFC Wimbledon will be looking to push on up the Sky Bet League One standings as we move further into 2022, with the Dons currently occupying 18th place at the time of writing.

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz all about some of the midfielders that the club has signed over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you scored overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck!

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Wimbledon signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Wimbledon sign Luke McCormick from? Tottenham Hotspur Bristol City Chelsea Bristol Rovers