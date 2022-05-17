AFC Bournemouth fans will be looking forward to seeing what their side can do this summer in the transfer market, as the Cherries prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The south coast club should be able to make some good signings, whilst it’ll be looking to keep hold of some key men too.

Whilst we see how they do, have a go at this quiz looking at where 23 ex-players were sold to in the last ten years and see if you can get full marks…

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Which club did Bournemouth sell Arnaut Danjuma to? Real Betis Villarreal Valencia Sevilla