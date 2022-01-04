Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 28 midfielders from?

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to continue their ascent towards a return to the Premier League this season as the campaign moves further along into 2022. 

Here we have devised a 28 question quiz about some of the midfielders that the Cherries have signed over the years that have gone by on the South Coast.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you scored overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck!

1 of 28

What club did Bournemouth sign Jefferson Lerma from?


