Bournemouth are top of the Championship table going into 2022, no matter what happens during tonight’s fixture with Cardiff City.

The club endured a run of six games without a league win through November and December. But Scott Parker’s side earned a 1-0 win over QPR on December 27 to put an end to their poor form.

Following this evening’s game with Cardiff City, the Vitality Stadium also plays host to Peterborough on January 3.

Yeovil Town will be their FA Cup third round opponents on January 8.

But, over the years, Bournemouth have had quite the selection of famous forwards play for their club, such as Danny Ings, Joshua King and Jermain Defoe.

Can you remember from which club they signed these 20 strikers from?

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Lys Mousset? Nice Le Harve Lens Bordeaux