Accrington Stanley News

Quiz: Can you name which club Accrington Stanley sold these 26 players to?

After a very topsy turvy start to the new League One campaign, Accrington Stanley find themselves in 10th place and nine points from the play-offs. 

Whilst reaching the play-offs would be a big ask come May, they are still within reach of the top six. 

The Lancashire club will be looking to make further strides towards the play-offs when league leaders Rotherham United visit on Boxing Day, but until then, we have devised a 26-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where past players were sold to.

Can you score 100%? 

