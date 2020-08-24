Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 former Sheffield Wednesday players are playing now?

Sheffield Wednesday will start next season on -12 points, and will hope that their squad can pull them out of the relegation battle.

The Owls will need to channel previous years of success if they’re to stay up, and must hope that some new legends at the club are born.

If you think you know a lot about past Wednesday players, have a go at this quiz!

Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 14 Where is Sean Clare playing now? Aston Villa Oxford United Swindon Town Reading