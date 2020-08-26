Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 former Huddersfield Town players are playing now?

Huddersfield have already been through a lot of change during the pre-season, with Carlos Corberan taking over from Danny Cowley which signals a change in direction for the Terriers.

Corberan will be looking to get Huddersfield playing a lot differently and probably a lot more similarly to the high intensity passing football Leeds United have played in the last two-years, but they will need more additions to the squad to make that kind of football effective for them.

That means Huddersfield’s chances of challenging for the top six and kicking on from last season, will depend on what they do in the market between now and when the window shuts. That means at the moment it is challenging to determine where abouts they will be in the table next year.

While we wait to see what Huddersfield do in the market over the next few weeks as pre-season preparations start to be ramped up, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some former players and where they are playing now. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 Which club is Oliver Norwood playing for now? Reading Sheffield United Brighton Aston Villa