Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 former Derby County players are playing now?

Derby will be aiming to build on what was a positive second half of the campaign last season as they start to get themselves prepared for the start of the new Championship season.

The Rams will certainly be amongst a host of sides targeting a top six finish and with Phillip Cocu having had a year to get to grips with the Championship, they should be in a strong position to at least challenge more consistently over the course of the full season.

Derby have already added to their squad but there will still be some key areas that will need strengthening in the market before the season gets underway, and that business could yet prove to be crucial as to determining whether they can battle for promotion.

While we wait to see what Derby do in the market over the next few weeks as pre-season preparations start to be ramped up, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some former players and where they are playing now. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 Which club is John Brayford playing for now? Plymouth Argyle Burton Albion AFC Wimbledon Shrewsbury Town