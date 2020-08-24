Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 former Coventry City players are playing now?

Coventry City are preparing for life in the Championship after a fine campaign in the previous season saw them come out as champions of League One.

It was a fantastic achievement, and now some of the current squad will be looking to do something special once again in a higher division.

If you think you know a lot about the Sky Blues’ former players, have a go at this quiz…

1 of 14 Where is Marc McNulty playing now? Huddersfield Reading Sunderland Portsmouth