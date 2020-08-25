Bristol City
Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 former Bristol City players are playing now?
After a somewhat disappointing campaign just gone, Dean Holden will hope to improve this Robins side and try and get them into the Premier League.
It’s a tough ask and something Lee Johnson couldn’t do, but they have a lot of star Championship players who on their day, are one of the best in the division.
Have a go at this quiz below if you think you’re clued up on past Robins players!
