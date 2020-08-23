Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 former Barnsley players are playing now?

Barnsley will be getting themselves ready for the start of the season and their meeting with Luton Town, as they look to push on from surviving on the last day of the Championship campaign last term.

Gerhardt Struber will have the chance to get a full pre-season’s training into his squad where he can start to build more on the real progress he made with the squad over the course of the second half of last season – and Barnsley should be a side starting the campaign with confidence.

The Tykes will likely still be hoping to do more business in what is a challenging transfer market, and their success in recruitment could make a real difference ahead of the campaign. While they also hope to keep hold of all of their key players.

While we wait to see what Barnsley do in the market over the next few weeks as pre-season preparations start to be ramped up, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some former players and where they are playing now. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

