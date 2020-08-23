Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bournemouth players are playing now?

Bournemouth are preparing for their first season back in the Championship and their first campaign under Jason Tindall, with the Cherries having suffered relegation from the Premier League last term.

There will need to be work done in the transfer market for Bournemouth to get themselves in a position where they can challenge for promotion, with the Cherries likely to lose the likes of Josh King and Callum Wilson and so that will be a real challenge for their recruitment team.

However, they still have the nucleus of a squad that should be able to perform to a high standard in the Championship, so the Cherries will be hoping they can just add a few more players to help them recover from last term and bounce back at the first attempt.

While we wait to see what Bournemouth do in the market over the next few weeks as pre-season preparations start to be ramped up, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some former players and where they are playing now. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

