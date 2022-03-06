Quiz: Can you name what club these Middlesbrough one-appearance wonders play for now?

Middlesbrough are flying high right now under Chris Wilder – having secured a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals and maintaining their play-off push.

But there have been some up and downs over the years as well as plenty of transfer flops.

Our focus today is on some Boro one-appearance wonders – players that only ever featured once for the Teessiders.

What we’re asking is: Can you name what club these Middlesbrough one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 8 1. Jamal Blackman Barnsley Huddersfield Town Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday