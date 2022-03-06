Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you name what club these Fulham one-appearance wonders play for now?

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Fulham are currently in pole position to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The Cottagers are looking to bounce straight back into the top flight having been relegated last season.

Marco Silva’s side are 11 points clear of second place Huddersfield and 12 points clear of third place Bournemouth.

Upcoming games against  Swansea City, Barnsley and West Brom could be decisive in Fulham’s pursuit of promotion.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

Quiz: Can you name what club these Fulham one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 16

Ricardo Batista?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name what club these Fulham one-appearance wonders play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: