Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Quiz: Can you name what club these Derby County one-appearance wonders play for now?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Championship side Derby County will be hoping to pull off a miracle in their quest for survival at the end of this term.

It could come down to the wire though as the relegation battle continues to heat up, with Barnsley, Peterborough United and Reading all fighting for their lives to retain their second-tier status.

Many players of various ages at Pride Park have received plenty of opportunities under Wayne Rooney this season – but others haven’t been so lucky – making just one appearance for the Rams during their time in the East Midlands.

We quiz you on those players below – but can you score 100% correct?

There’s only one way you can find out, so give it a go!

1 of 11

Ryan Connolly?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name what club these Derby County one-appearance wonders play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: