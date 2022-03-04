Cardiff City
Quiz: Can you name what club these Cardiff City one-appearance wonders play for now?
Every club in the EFL have had players who have made just the one appearance for their club and are never seen again in the shirt – and Cardiff City are no exception to that rule.
But do you know where these one-appearance wonders for the Bluebirds are plying their trade at now?
Take our new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to other Cardiff fans!