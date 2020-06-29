Portsmouth
Quiz: Can you name these Portsmouth players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?
With the League One season now over, Portsmouth fans will be eagerly anticipating the the play-off semi-final against Oxford United.
Having seen Coventry City and Rotherham promoted to the Championship, attention will now turn to attempting to join them through the play-off tournament.
Fans of Pompey will be eagerly anticipating the two-legged affair against Oxford, but whilst they wait, we have put together a quiz for them to test their club knowledge.
See if you can get 100%…