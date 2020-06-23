Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Wigan Athletic players?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Football in the Championship is back and Wigan Athletic fans will be delighted how their first weekend back went.

The Latics recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium in what was a massive boost for their hopes of avoiding the drop to League One.

To keep fans of the club entertained until their next fixture, we have created a Wigan quiz for you to get involved in.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Wigan Athletic players? Have a go now and share your score on social media!

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Wigan Athletic players?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: