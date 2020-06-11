Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players?

The Championship season’s resumption is edging ever closer with it set to kick off again on Saturday June 20th.

West Brom will be keen to get off to a strong start as they aim to strengthen their position in the top two of the Championship table.

The Baggies sit in second spot, just one point away from Leeds United ahead of their match with Birmingham City a week on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

To keep Baggies fans occupied up until then, we have created a 13-question West Brom quiz for you to get involved in.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison