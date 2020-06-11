Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Reading FC players?

Football in the EFL is returning next week as the Championship returns on June 20th.

For Mark Bowen’s Reading, the aim will be to finish the campaign as strongly as possible with the chances of a play-off finish relatively slim, whilst relegation looks an unlikely outcome.

The Royals face off against Stoke City at the Madejski Stadium next Saturday, and will be hoping to secure all three points.

In the meantime, we’ve created a Reading FC quiz for you to get stuck into!

We have selected 13 ex-Royals but have covered their faces…. Are you still able to identify them?

Have a go now and share your scores on Twitter!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? John Mackie Matthew Upson Adrian Williams Nicky Shorey