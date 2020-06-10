Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Nottingham Forest players?

Published

1 min ago

on

Nottingham Forest will return to Championship action in under two weeks, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side looking to cement their place in the play-offs after a postponement of three months. 

It has been a tough break for Forest and their fans, but brighter times are on the horizon as football returns.

To keep you ticking over until then, we at Football League World have you covered with this 13-question Nottingham Forest quiz.

It’s a tough one, but take it on and see if you can get 13/13…

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Nottingham Forest players?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: