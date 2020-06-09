Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Huddersfield Town players?

The Championship season finally has a return date with it set to restart on Saturday 20th June.

For Huddersfield Town, the sole aim will be to ensure they retain their status as a Championship club, with the Terriers only three points above the relegation zone.

Danny Cowley has done a steady job since taking charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, and will be keen to ensure they push on and stay above the dreaded drop zone.

To keep Terriers fans busy between now and the season’s restart, we have created a Huddersfield quiz!

We’ve cherry picked 13 former Huddersfield players but have covered their faces…. Can you still identify them? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Nick Colgan Lloyd Allinson Ian Bennett Alex Smithies