Quiz: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Cardiff City players?

The Championship finally has a return date of June 20th, and fans up and down the country will be keen to watch their beloved teams in action once again.

For Cardiff City, they still have a genuine chance of securing a top six spot, with them only two points adrift of the play-off spots with just nine games left to play.

In the meantime, to keep all you Bluebirds fans occupied, we have created a 13-question Cardiff City quiz.

We’ve cherry picked 13 former Cardiff players but have covered their faces…. Can you still identify them? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Delaney Jimmy Rollo Andy Legg Richard Carpenter