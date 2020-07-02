Quiz: Can you name these 12 Stoke City players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Stoke City will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to retain their status as a Championship club.

The Potters are currently sat 21st in the second tier standings, and are just a single point clear of the relegation zone with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But can you identify these Stoke City players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 12 Which Stoke City player's career path is this? Sam Clucas Sam Vokes James Chester Lasse Sørensen