Quiz: Can you name these 12 QPR players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

QPR will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing restart to this year’s league campaign when they return to action against relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops are sat 15th in the Championship table after three successive defeats, which has seen them slide down the second-tier standings.

But can you name these QPR players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 12 Which QPR player's career path is this? Aramide Oteh Ebere Eze Jack Clarke Bright Osayi-Samuel