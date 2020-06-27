Quiz: Can you name these 12 Mansfield Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Mansfield Town will be hoping to put the 2019/20 season behind them and push for the League Two play-offs under Graham Coughlan next season.

The Stags finished just above the relegation zone in League Two this season, and Coughlan will now be looking to reshape and strengthen his squad, having already brought in Jordan Bowery and Jamie Reid.

To help cure Mansfield fans’ boredom, we have assembled a simple quiz based on Mansfield’s current group of players.

Can you name these 12 Stags players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this? Mal Benning Willem Tomlinson Danny Rose James Clarke