Luton Town

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Luton Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Luton Town have been impressive since the return of the Championship and moved to within a point of safety. 

The Hatters are unbeaten with Nathan Jones back at the helm, beating Swansea City and securing hard-fought draws against both Preston North End and Leeds United – three sides battling near the top of the table.

The Luton boss could be set to secure a famous escape but how well do you know the squad that he has to work with?

We’ve put together a quiz to help you find out just that…

1 of 12

Which Luton player is this?


