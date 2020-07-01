Quiz: Can you name these 12 Luton Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Luton Town have been impressive since the return of the Championship and moved to within a point of safety.

The Hatters are unbeaten with Nathan Jones back at the helm, beating Swansea City and securing hard-fought draws against both Preston North End and Leeds United – three sides battling near the top of the table.

The Luton boss could be set to secure a famous escape but how well do you know the squad that he has to work with?

We’ve put together a quiz to help you find out just that…

1 of 12 Which Luton player is this? Martin Cranie Glen Rea Harry Cornick Dan Potts