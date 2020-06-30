Quiz: Can you name these 12 Hull City players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Hull City will be looking to retain their Championship status heading into the final seven matches of this year’s league campaign.

Grant McCann’s side had previously been within touching distance of challenging for a spot in the play-offs, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen them slide down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

But can you identify these Hull City players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 12 Which Hull City player's career path is this? Josh Magennis Herbie Kane Martin Samuelsen Tom Eaves