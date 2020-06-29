Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Grimsby Town News

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Grimsby Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Grimsby have managed to run their season around after Ian Holloway came in and ensured that they survived and finish in mid-table.

They’ve become much harder to beat throughout the campaign, and Holloway will be buoyed by his squad’s togetherness that they’ve shown on a number of different occasions.

Can you name these 12 Grimsby players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Have a go now and share your score on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 12

Which Grimsby player is this?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name these 12 Grimsby Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: