Grimsby Town News
Quiz: Can you name these 12 Grimsby Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?
Grimsby have managed to run their season around after Ian Holloway came in and ensured that they survived and finish in mid-table.
They’ve become much harder to beat throughout the campaign, and Holloway will be buoyed by his squad’s togetherness that they’ve shown on a number of different occasions.
Can you name these 12 Grimsby players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?
Have a go now and share your score on social media so we can see how you get on!