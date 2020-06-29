Quiz: Can you name these 12 Derby County players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Derby County have had a remarkably good second half of the 2019/2020 season, performing well since the turn of the year.

Phillip Cocu has gradually developed a side worthy of consistent form and with the latter part of the season edging towards the end, the Rams have a play-off place in sight.

Fans of the club will undoubtedly be excited to see if their side can repeat what they did last season and reach the play-off final, but whilst they wait we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge of the current Derby squad.

See if you can get 100%….

1 of 12 Who is this Derby player? Andre Wisdom Max Lowe Wayne Rooney Curtis Davies