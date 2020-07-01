Quiz: Can you name these 12 Cardiff City players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Cardiff City are on the charge – having won back-to-back games since the Championship restart.

They beat Leeds United in the Welsh capital in the first game back and then claimed another three points against fellow play-off hopefuls Preston North End on the weekend.

Neil Harris appears to have got his squad going and the Bluebirds look like they might claim that final top six place.

But how well do you know the current Cardiff squad? Take our quiz to test yourself…

1 of 12 Which Cardiff player's Wikipedia bio is this? Joe Ralls Joe Day Alex Smithies Neil Etheridge