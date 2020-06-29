Quiz: Can you name these 12 Cambridge United players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Cambridge United have struggled in the league this season, and will hope to do better in the next campaign.

Cambridge have the ability to be able to take it to the next level in the coming years if they can get their signings right and the correct backing.

In terms of ambition they have to be more adventurous and target the play-offs.

Can you name these 12 Cambridge United players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Which Cambridge player is this? Kyle Knoyle George Maris Harrison Dunk Daniel Jones