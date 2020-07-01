Quiz: Can you name these 12 Blackburn Rovers players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to get their play-off push back on track as they prepare to take on Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Rovers lost 2-0 to Wigan Athletic at the weekend, seeing them drop to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table and four points off the top-six.

In order to cure fans’ anticipation ahead of kick-off, we have assembled a simple quiz based on the current Blackburn playing squad.

Can you name these 12 Blackburn Rovers players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go!

1 of 12 Who is this? Jayson Leutwiler Ryan Nyambe Tosin Adarabioyo Amari'i Bell