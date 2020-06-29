Quiz: Can you name these 12 Birmingham City players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Birmingham City will attempt to finish the Championship season with good form ahead of a number of changes this coming summer.

Current manager Pep Clotet will depart the club come the end of the season and a number of impressing players could also leave St. Andrews.

But for now, as the current season comes to an end and the Blues look to push themselves up the table, we have tested your knowledge on the current squad.

See if you can get 100%

1 of 12 Who is this Blues player? Maxime Colin Jude Bellingham Wes Harding Harlee Dean