Quiz: Can you name these 12 Barnsley players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

Barnsley have been impressive since the season’s restart, with Gerhard Struber’s side looking to avoid the drop down to League One.

The Tykes beat Queens Park Rangers in West London before holding Millwall to a 0-0 draw at the weekend, and now sit only four points adrift of safety in the Championship table.

Ahead of their clash with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, we have assembled a simple quiz to help get fans excited.

Can you name these 12 Barnsley players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this? Ben Williams Jordan Williams Jacob Brown Callum Styles