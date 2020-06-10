Quiz: Can you name these 10 hidden ex-Millwall FC players?

Millwall will be back in action later in June, with the Championship season on course to conclude in the coming two months.

It’s been a long three months without football for the Millwall fans, but better times are on the horizon now as the season’s restart approaches.

If you can’t wait until June 20th for the restart, however, we’ve got your football fix covered with this 10-question Millwall quiz.

It’s tough, but give it a go and try to get 100%…

1 of 10 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ryan Green Robbie Ryan Alan Dunne Stephen McPhail