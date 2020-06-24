Quiz: Can you name these 10 hidden ex-Bristol Rovers players?

With the League One season curtailed and Bristol Rovers not involved in the play-offs, fans may be inclined to switch off and wait for next season.

We here at Football League World want to fill that void left in Rovers fans’ lives and we have created a quiz for all you Gasheads to get involved in.

We have cherry-picked 10 former Bristol Rovers players but have hidden their faces…. Can you still identify them?

Have a go now and share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 10 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ollie Norburn Michael Smith Alefe Santos Lee Mansell