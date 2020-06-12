Quiz: Can you name these 10 hidden ex-Accrington Stanley players?

With the League One season now curtailed, fans of Accrington Stanley will already be looking ahead to next season.

John Coleman’s side managed to finish 17th in the table in what turned out to be a steady season for the club.

To fill the void for Stanley fans, we have created a 10-question quiz for you to get involved in.

Can you name these 10 hidden ex-Accrington Stanley players? Have a go now and make share your score on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 10 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Peter Cavanagh Andy Proctor Paul Mullin Steve Halford