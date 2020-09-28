Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Swansea City midfielders?

Swansea City have enjoyed an encouraging start to the Championship season, with their 2-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday meaning they have taken seven points from their first three games.

That represents a very strong start for Steve Cooper’s side who would have been looking to put the frustration of losing in last season’s play-off semi-final behind them – and Swansea look well placed to be in and around the top six again this time around.

Swansea though could still need to invest in the transfer window especially on another striker, with that potentially being the difference between them successfully finishing inside the top six in the league or not.

While we wait to see what Swansea manage to do in the last stages of the transfer window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their former players. Can you identify who these ten former Swansea midfielders are? Can you get 10/10!

