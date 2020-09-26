Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Reading FC midfielders?

Reading are aiming to build a team capable of challenging more towards the top end of the Championship this season, and there have been some positive signs in the early stages of the campaign.

The Royals have struggled down the bottom end of the Championship in recent seasons since they suffered a defeat against Huddersfield Town in the play-off final in 2017. A reason for that has been the changing managers and overhauling the squad a couple of times over the last few years.

Past successful Reading teams have had a number of talented players especially in the midfield area, and you feel the Royals may need to add to their squad with a few more quality players if they are to really challenge the top six.

While we wait to see if Reading manage to do any more business in the transfer market before the window closes, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of these former Royals midfielders. Can you get 10/10!

1 of 10 Who is this former Reading midfielder? Bobbey Convey Steve Sidwell Brynjar Gunnarsson James Harper