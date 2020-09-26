Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Preston North End midfielders?

Preston North End are aiming to mount more of a consistent challenge for a place in the top six this season, with Alex Neil hoping to build on some positives from last term.

The Lilywhites ended up falling away from the play-offs in the closing weeks of last season, and that has left them maybe needing to add some more quality to their squad in order to challenge for promotion more successfully this time around.

One area which Preston appear to be well stocked in is midfield, although that may change if Daniel Johnson, who has been linked with a move to Rangers, were to leave. That would leave the Lilywhites needing to invest in their squad to replace him.

While we wait to see what business Preston manage to do in the transfer market before the window closes, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of these former North End midfielders. Can you get 10/10!

1 of 10 Who is this former Preston midfielder? Lee Williamson Karl Hawley Jason Jarrett Simon Whaley