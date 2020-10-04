Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Nottingham Forest midfielders?

Nottingham Forest have endured a very challenging start to the season which has seen them lose all three of their opening league matches.

That has seen pressure be placed on Sabri Lamouchi who still looks to being affected by Forest’s collapse on the final day of last season. The Reds have made some good additions this window and they have a squad good enough to challenge.

The Reds might feel that they need maybe one or two more additions in the market to get their campaign back on track, but their squad should be good enough as it is.

While we wait to see if Nottingham Forest manage to do any more business in the transfer market before the window closes, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of these former Forest midfielders. Can you get 10/10!

1 of 10 Who is this former Nottingham Forest midfielder? James Reid Guy Moussi Lewis McGugan Isaiah Osbourne