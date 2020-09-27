Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Ipswich Town midfielders?

Ipswich Town have made a strong start to the season as they look to challenge more consistently for a place in the top six in League One this term.

Paul Lambert’s side have won all three of their opening league matches of the season, and that suggests that they could be well placed to go on and enjoy a good campaign. However, there will be scepticism after the way they fell away from the promotion race last term.

Lambert’s side might need to make a few more additions in the transfer market before the window closes if they are to have enough quality to battle for promotion all the way through the season.

While we wait to see what Ipswich manage to do in the last stages of the transfer window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their former players. Can you identify who these ten former Ipswich midfielders are? Can you get 10/10!

1 of 10 Who is this former Ipswich midfielder? Matt Richards David Norris Tommy Miller Owen Garvan