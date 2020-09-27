Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Hull City midfielders?

Hull City have got off to a strong start to the campaign with the Tigers having managed to win all three of their opening matches of the season.

That has done a lot to ease some of the pressure on Grant McCann after Hull’s relegation from the Championship last term. The Tigers though, have invested well in their squad and look to have the quality needed to compete for promotion this season.

However, Hull might still feel they need to add one or two more players in the last stages of the window. If they can do that it would really put them in a strong position to battle for automatic promotion.

While we wait to see what Hull manage to do in the last stages of the transfer window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their former players. Can you identify who these ten former Hull midfielders are? Can you get 10/10!

