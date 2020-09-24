Derby County
Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Derby County midfielders?
Derby County have had a fair few ups and downs over the years, with the club now playing their football in the Championship.
The Rams finished tenth in the second-tier standings last term, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.
But Phillip Cocu’s side haven’t got off to a positive start this season, with Derby currently sat 19th in the Championship table.
Can you name these former Derby County midfielders though? Test your knowledge in our quiz!