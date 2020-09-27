Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders?

Charlton Athletic have endured a challenging period on and off the field over the last few months, but their situation at least appears to be becoming more-clear now.

Lee Bowyer has had to work under challenging circumstances on and off the field in the off season as he looks to build a side capable of competing at the top end of League One. The Addicks have managed to make a couple of additions to their squad but will need more signings.

It will be interesting to see whether Charlton are able to add to their squad more before the end of the window, and that will be needed if they are going to have any ambitions to challenge at the top of League One this term.

While we wait to see what Charlton manage to do in the last stages of the transfer window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their former players. Can you identify who these ten former Charlton midfielders are? Can you get 10/10!

1 of 10 Who is this former Charlton midfielder? Matt Holland Matthew Spring Nicky Bailey Darren Ambrose