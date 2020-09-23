Bristol City
Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Bristol City midfielders?
Bristol City boss Dean Holden has got an embarrassment of riches in terms of midfielders in his squad at the moment.
The Robins operate with a midfield three under Holden but even so, they’re spoilt for choice in the centre of the park and that’s without promising young trio Joe Morrell, Liam Walsh, and Joe Williams – who have been missing due to injury.
The South West club have had some fantastic midfielders over the years as well as a few that the fanbase would likely rather forget.
To keep you entertained, we’ve scoured the archives to find photos of 10 ex-City midfielders. Can you name them?