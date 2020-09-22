Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have had plenty of highs and plenty of lows over the years, but the club will be hoping they can push in the right direction this season. 

The Blues are now managed by Aitor Karanka, and the Spaniard will be eager to build on some impressive performances this term.

They’re currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings heading into their match against Rotherham United this weekend, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

But can you name these former Birmingham City midfielders? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 10

Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: