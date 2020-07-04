Quizzes
Quiz: Can you name every West Brom top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?
West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways in midweek, defeating Sheffield Wednesday by three goals to nil at Hillsborough.
It was a ruthless display from the Baggies, who picked up all three points thanks to a Charlie Austin penalty and a Matheus Pereira brace.
This means that Albion have now scored 67 goals in the Championship this season, three behind automatic promotion-chasing Brentford.
On the topic of goals, can you name every West Brom top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Have a go!